O Mensch, Bewein’ dein’ Sünde Gross BWV 622 (A. Schweitzer)

BONUS
Anunțuri
BONUS
This entry was posted on Luni, 6 Septembrie 2010 at 10:04 and is filed under muzica. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
Eroare: Twitter nu a răspuns. Te rog așteaptă câteva minute și împrospătează această pagină.
|garciavelasquez468 pe Adresă nouă: www.mihailneamtu.…
|Shraier Vi pe Despre bun simţ şi civili…
|Acum 6 ani (30.01.20… pe Despre bun simţ şi civili…
|Arpadi Simion pe ÎNTRE REFULARE ŞI PERVERSITATE…
|Arpadi Simion pe ÎNTRE REFULARE ŞI PERVERSITATE…