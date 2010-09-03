 

Sovrana di Grazie e Madre Pia

Ave Maria!

Avē Marīa, grātiā plēna, Dominus tēcum. Benedicta tū in mulieribus, et benedictus frūctus ventris tuī, Iēsus.
Sāncta Marīa, Māter Deī, ōrā prō nōbīs peccātōribus, nunc et in hōrā mortis nostrae. Āmēn.
Anunțuri

Un răspuns la Sovrana di Grazie e Madre Pia

  1. quaecumque spune:
    3 Septembrie 2010 la 17:18

    Ce încântare să urmăreşti şi să asculţi un Falstaff glisând facil către cerul stelelor fixe…

    Răspunde

